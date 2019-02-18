Kylie Jenner continues to spark Travis Scott engagement rumors thanks to her latest Instagram story, which showed off a giant ring on that finger.

On Sunday, February 17, the youngest Jenner sister posted a shot on her social feed of her driving to shoot with her left hand on top of the steering wheel. And on top of her ring finger is a giant sparkly rock.

“Two cover shoots on this fine Sunday,” she wrote over top the image with an 8:18 a.m. time stamp. Even though the photo is blurry it’s hard, no — let’s get real — impossible to miss the massive bling.

According to Josh Marion, vice president of fine jewelry company Ritani, the ring looks to be about 4-5 carats. “It appears to be a vivid pink diamond in a platinum diamond eternity engagement ring,” he told Us. “This one of a kind diamond appears to either be a 4 to 5-carat radiant or cushion cut diamond encircled by a halo of white diamonds which brings out the color of this precious gem.” Even though it’s hard to tell in the shot, he says that if it is a vivid pink 5-carat diamond engagement ring it would likely be insured for anywhere between 4 and 5 million dollars.

This isn’t the first time Stormi’s mom has caused people to speculate that she got engaged to Stormi’s dad. The rapper told Rolling Stone that Kylie is “the one” in their December 2018 issue. “We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.” Then on January 5 the brunette beauty posted an Instagram photo that showed a large sparkler on her left ring finger.

However the first clear shot of the ring came from an Instagram Story Scott posted on the night of the Super Bowl, February 3. He shared a photo of his possible fiancée wearing a fur coat and what appears to be a diamond ring on her engagement finger.

If it’s not her engagement ring we can see why she’d want to wear it regularly for months. It’s absolutely stunning! We wouldn’t want to take it off either.

