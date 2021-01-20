Tribute flair! Lady Gaga had the opportunity to perform at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday, January 20 — and fans couldn’t help but notice how her look gave off Hunger Games vibes.

The “Rain on Me” songstress, 34, sang a powerful rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner” while wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture look designed by Daniel Roseberry. Her fitted, navy jacket was paired with a large red skirt and she topped off her ensemble with a gilded dove of peace brooch.

Gaga tweeted about her inauguration look after her performance, writing, “A dove carrying an olive branch. May we all make peace with each other.”

The gold bird-themed accessory drew comparisons to Katniss Everdeen’s (Jennifer Lawrence) mockingjay pin from the Huger Games franchise, which served as a symbol of rebellion against the Capitol. Many fans subsequently poked fun at Gaga and memed her fashion choice.

“Lady Gaga looks like she stepped out of the Hunger Games,” one fan tweeted, while a second person wrote, “Lady Gaga now being escorted to the podium to draw names for this year’s Hunger Games.”

As a third user pointed out how the “Born This Way” singer was giving “huge hunger games energy” with her look, a fourth individual tweeted that the brooch is “reminding us all that we survived the Hunger Games.” Meanwhile, CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez also made a joke about Gaga’s outfit, writing, “If Lady Gaga didn’t have such an amazing voice I would think she’s introducing the Hunger Games.”

Ben Wikler, chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, clarified that the Grammy winner “is wearing a dove, symbolizing peace, rather than the Hunger Games mockingjay.”

Gaga endorsed Biden for president and attended his Pittsburgh campaign rally in November 2020. At the event, she encouraged fans to “vote for Joe” because “he’s a good person.” She additionally performed her Oscar-winning song, “Shallow,” from her film A Star Is Born.

After announcing her plans to perform at Biden’s inauguration on January 14, the New York native took to Instagram to share a photo of herself inside the U.S. Capitol the day before the big event.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the “Poker Face” singer felt “grateful” to sing at the political event. “She and the president-elect have become close allies since 2016 when Biden introduced Gaga’s performance at the Oscars and then continued to work with her on raising awareness about sexual assault,” the insider said. “Gaga is a consummate professional and has not been a ball of nerves leading up to [the] inaugural event, though she does recognize and respect the gravity of being a part of such a historic day. She is grateful to have the support of Joe, Jill [Biden], her family, her boyfriend and the American people.”