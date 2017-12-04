Lala Kent is giving us lip! The Vanderpump Rules personality and self-proclaimed “product whore” launched Give Them Lala, her first line of six cruelty-free lip glosses, on Monday, December 4, the same day season 6 of her Bravo show premieres.

She narrowed down her first collection from 79 potential shades to 6, and has been hands-on throughout the process. “All of the colors, I picked them and they’re colors I actually wear,” she told Stylish exclusively. “I have a top notch chemist that I worked with. I’ve had all hands and feet in everything, from the photos, to picking the colors, to the packaging, all of it.”

Some of her products are named after a Bravo costar as well as a rumored love interest, as well as past storylines. “The names are really fun,” she explained to Us. “We have James, we have Randy, we have Mistress, we have The Affair.” While Kent did confirm that James was named after James Kennedy, she played coy when asked who Randy was named for.

JAMES www.shoplalabeauty.com A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Dec 4, 2017 at 1:24pm PST

“Wouldn’t you love to know?” she told Us. “It’s named after a special person and obviously I had to poke fun at last season so we had to go with The Affair and we had to go with Mistress.”

Much of last season of the Bravo show revolved around rumors that Kent was having an affair with a married man. She said we’ll hear more about him in season 6, although he won’t appear on the show. “It’s so funny because when he came to the Vanderpump premiere party the other day, producers were like, ‘Would you ever make an appearance on Vanderpump?’ and he said, ‘If you pay me one hundred million dollars, I’ll show up because that’s what my company is worth,’ so I think it’s safe to say, no, he will not be making an appearance on Vanderpump but he’s spoken about this season, so that’s cool,” she revealed. “He remains with no name, but he is definitely spoken about.”

She also spilled that she thinks she’s found the one, saying, “We’re in no rush obviously to get married or have kids because there’s still so much I want to accomplish but yeah, I found my person. I’m really happy.”

Boyfriend aside, one beauty tip that she learned to look refreshed after a late night out involves your fridge. “I keep all of my products that I put on my face in the fridge, because anything cold is going to decrease the puffiness,” she shared. “So I take a mask out of the fridge, and put my frozen eye patches on and I call it a day. I love me some eyedrops too. Those Rohto eyedrops, because if you have a rough night, you’re going to have some red eyes.”

An amazing couples weekend with our favorite squad. Back to L.A. 👐🏼 #robandscheana #EandLala #susanandsagi @scheana @robsvalletta @livebig56 @srogan8700 A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on May 29, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Although she’s started with lip products, the reality star hopes to eventually expand into skincare. “I love giving myself toning masks that you can buy at Ulta,” she said of her beauty routine. “I always do one of those every morning because I’m working every single day so I need something to hydrate my skin and I make sure that I always always always do a scrub or something to exfoliate my skin every two to three days, and I love my Clarisonic. So those are my go-tos: the Clarisonic and any kind of mask I obsess over, so hopefully that will be my next venture: facial masks.”

“I struggled with acne for a really long time and it’s definitely not fun and I want to help people feel good about themselves and embody beauty, which doesn’t always come from the outside, as we all know, but it helps to feel like your skin is looking good and glowy,” she explained. Give Them Lala beauty is available online for $16 per gloss. Don’t miss the season 6 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET!

