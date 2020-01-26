Larisa Oleynik: What’s in My Bag?

California native turned New Yorker Larisa Oleynik has wintry weather all figured out. “Because it’s rainy, snowy and gross all the time, anything I carry is for hydration purposes,” says the star of Netflix’s The Healing Powers of Dude. Mayron’s Goods skincare, by actress and director Melanie Mayron, is a go-to.

The 10 Things I Hate About You alum and The Secret World of Alex Mack, 38, shares her other faves with Us.

Subway Surfer

“I have a million backup MetroCards. I never put too much money on each one because I’m always losing them.”

Her Lips Are Sealed

“I have a million lipsticks just for fun, but I never wear them. The only thing I use is Korres pomegranate lip butter. I’m obsessed!”

Eye-Opening Tip

“My travel hack: I carry a little bit of concealer and foundation in my old contact case. It’s genius.”

Rock Lover

“Rose quartz is good for loosening up the heart chakra. Sometimes I use it as a worry stone. I’ve rubbed my veins into it at this point.”

It’s All Write

“I’ve been trying to do this morning pages thing where you write down three pages of whatever pops into your head. Mine turn into 3 p.m. pages, so I always have my Rifle Paper Co. notebook with me.”

What else is inside Oleynik’s YNOT backpack? A zipper bag for cards; an iPhone X in an OtterBox case; pink Warby Parker glasses; a Weleda Skin Food; a SkinCeuticals tinted sunscreen; a Make Up For Ever Water Blend Foundation; an Hourglass eyebrow pencil; a Living Libations Underarm Charm deodorant; a copy of Horror Stories by Liz Phair; a CSA card; echinacea spray; credit cards; a license; an ATM card; money; Shalom Y’all stickers; Broadway show tickets; a Playbill; Wet Ones; keys attached to an elephant keyring; photos; audition sheets; Paper Mate Flair pens; swabs; dry shampoo; John Kelly chocolates and a hair tie.