Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Larsa Pippen is keeping the corset trend hot.
The Real Housewives of Miami star was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills to grab lunch with her son on Wednesday, March 20. Fresh off her breakup with Marcus Jordan, she made sure to step into her single era in style.
Pippen wore a cropped Versace satin corset top in blue with high-rise white pants. She also added on nude sandals and a lariat choker necklace. Need a corset like hers, stat? Let’s get you this look for less — and on Prime!
Get the Aularso Satin Crop Corset Top for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 21, 2024, but are subject to change.
You might worry about this satin corset top being too tight, which is why we want to reassure you that it’s made with spandex for stretch. It definitely shows a bit of skin, but you can always pair it with high-rise bottoms like Pippen for extra midriff coverage.
The boning adds flattering shape and structure to this corset top, while the strapless style lets you lose the tan lines. We obviously were drawn to the blue, but you could also grab this piece in eight other shades!
Think you’d prefer having straps? A different type of silhouette or shade of blue? Check out seven other corset tops that stood out to Us on our search below!
Shop more blue corset tops we love:
- Moessa Satin Corset Top — $30!
- Soly Hux Ruched Crop Top — $28!
- Avanova Corset Camisole — $20!
- Allegra K Square-Neck Corset Cami — $27!
Popiv Corset Top
Not your style? Explore more bustiers and corsets here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!