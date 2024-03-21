Larsa Pippen shared a cryptic message after sparking split rumors with Marcus Jordan for the second time.

Pippen, 49, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 20, to share a photo of herself, writing, “Allow me to reintroduce myself 💙.” The post came less than a day after multiple outlets reported that Pippen and Jordan, 33, called it quits again.

The pair initially ignited breakup speculation when they both unfollowed each other on social media on Wednesday. The unfollows came as Entertainment Tonight published a report that Pippen and Jordan called it quits for good.

The pair briefly parted ways last month, but reconciled days later. They originally started dating in 2022 after Pippen’s divorce from her husband of 20-plus years, Scottie Pippen, was finalized. (The reality star shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 22, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 15, with Scottie, 58.)

Larsa’s new romance surprised sports fans due to Scottie’s feud with Jordan’s father, Michael Jordan. The retired basketball players were teammates on the Chicago Bulls throughout the ’90s. In November 2021, however, Scottie said he was “upset” with Michael, 60, for how his documentary, The Last Dance, portrayed other members of the team.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote in his memoir, Unguarded, about the 2021 docuseries. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Michael, meanwhile, made headlines after he joked about Larsa and Marcus’ romance. In response to a question about his son’s personal life in July 2023, Michael joked that he didn’t approve of Marcus dating Larsa.

That same month, Larsa addressed Michael’s comments and how they affected her. “I was kind of, like, embarrassed,” she said on an episode of her and Marcus’ “Separation Anxiety” podcast. “I was, like, traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’”

Marcus wasn’t as concerned about his father’s response, adding, “I’m dying laughing when I read the headline. I know my dad. Part of our DNA is to talk s—t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

Larsa later confirmed that she hadn’t crossed paths with Michael since she started dating his son.

“No, I haven’t hung out with his dad,” she said on the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast in August 2023. “It is probably awkward for my ex and [Marcus’] dad. I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand that it is different for them. For us [though], we never talk about them. We have our own relationship and our own day to day life. It involves only us and my kids.”

Despite being on the outs with his dad, Larsa hinted at her plans to start a family with Marcus.

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star praised Marcus for forming a “great relationship” with her kids, saying, “I feel like he’s actually closer to my boys than he is with Sophia. They just have so much in common with basketball and just helping guide them and when it comes down to [being] sneakerheads. And my kids love asking him for advice on shoes and clothes and all that good stuff.”