Larsa Pippen is seemingly keeping an open mind about the idea of welcoming a baby with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” Pippen, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 11, while chatting about The Real Housewives of Miami and The Traitors. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”

Pippen noted that her “favorite title is to be a mom” to sons Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “I love being a mom,” she added. “I love my kids so much.”

Larsa has been dating Jordan, 33, since September 2022, and he’s already formed a “great relationship” with her kids. “I feel like he’s actually closer to my boys than he is with Sophia,” she explained to Us. “They just have so much in common with basketball and just helping guide them and when it comes down to [being] sneakerheads. And my kids love asking him for advice on shoes and clothes and all that good stuff.”

As their relationship grows stronger, Larsa and her boyfriend, who is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, have teased the possibility of tying the knot. A source exclusively told Us in August 2023 that “Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring” and that the pair were “talking marriage at the moment.” That same month, Marcus seemingly hinted that a wedding was in the works by telling reporters in L.A., “We’re looking for a location.”

Larsa, for her part, told Us on Thursday that she is “comfortable” with where the pair’s relationship currently stands. “I like being married,” she continued. “I feel like I like having a partner, someone you can grow with, someone you can build with. I definitely like that feeling.”

Larsa and Marcus were “best friends” before they began dating, which is why she thinks they’re still going strong. “We saw each other at a party, and we did kind of look at each other. We were intrigued by each other, but we were just friends for a long time,” she recalled of when they met. “We ended up exchanging numbers and we spoke for three years just as friends. He would FaceTime me when I would be on dates. I would FaceTime him when he was [on dates]. We were just friends.”

The couple recently put their relationship to the test on season 2 of Peacock’s The Traitors, which sees celebrities compete for a cash prize while trying to discover who is sabotaging the competition from within.

“It was fun being able to go there with [Marcus],” Larsa told Us. “And we went there as a couple, and I think people thought we would have each other’s back because we’re a couple. But we had this huge conversation before we got to Scotland and we’re like, ‘Look, we’re individual[s] once we get there. We both want to win. We’re both very competitive, so good luck.’”

Noting that she is “obsessed” with the show’s host, Alan Cumming, Larsa claimed she “knew who the traitors were within five minutes of [Alan] choosing” them, adding, “I wish the other cast members listened though.”

The Real Housewives of Miami airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes of The Traitors season 2 premiere on Peacock Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi