Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan may be taking the next step in their relationship.

“What’s the possibility of a marriage happening between you and Larsa?” a photographer asked the couple as they left a West Hollywood date night on Wednesday, August 16.

In the video obtained by TMZ, Jordan, 32, replied, “We’re looking for a location. As for whether they have a date picked out, Jordan — with a coy smile on his face — noted, “It’s in the works.”

During the outing, Pippen sported a ring on her left hand, though it’s unclear whether the dazzler is an engagement ring or not.

Us Weekly has reached out to Pippen’s rep for comment.

News of a potential engagement comes nearly one year after Us exclusively confirmed that the twosome were in item. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source reveled in September 2022. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

The couple’s relationship has been hit with some backlash, however, as Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, is the former teammate of Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan. The former NBA stars became friends-turned-rivals during their time playing for the Chicago Bulls in the ‘80s and ‘90s. (Larsa and Scottie, 57, share kids Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.)

Despite the feud, Marcus exclusively told Us earlier this year that some of his family members were “warming up” to the idea of him appearing with Pippen on The Real Housewives of Miami. “We’re super private as a family, but they know I’m an adult,” he shared while promoting his and Pippen’s “Separation Anxiety” podcast. “They trust that I can navigate that universe. But it’s definitely been a learning curve for sure.”

While some relatives — including Larsa’s children — gave the couple their stamp of approval, Michael seemingly has not, replying “no” when asked whether he approved of the pairing last month.

Larsa later admitted on the couple’s podcast that she was “traumatized” by the basketball star’s comment. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’” she revealed on July 10.

Marcus, however, clarified his dad’s statement was merely a joke — one Larsa said she did not think was funny. “I’m dying laughing when I read the headline. I know my dad,” he told listeners. “Part of our DNA is to talk s—t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

Earlier this month, Larsa told Jana Kramer that she has yet to hang out with Michael but understands he may be wary of the relationship due to her romantic past with Scottie.

“It is probably awkward for my ex and [Marcus’] dad. I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand that it is different for them,” the RHOM star explained. “For us [though], we never talk about them. We have our own relationship and our own day-to-day life. It involves only us and my kids.”