Larsa Pippen offered a glimpse into her interactions — or lack thereof — with boyfriend Marcus Jordan‘s father, Michael Jordan.

During a recent appearance on the “Whine Down with Jana Kramer” podcast, Pippen, 49, said she hasn’t crossed paths with Michael, 60, often since she started dating Marcus, 32.

“No, I haven’t hung out with his dad. I’ve only hung out with his mom,” she shared about Michael’s ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy, while discussing how “private” Marcus’ family has chosen to be.

Pippen went on to say that she understands why Michael and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, may be wary of her romance with Marcus.

“It is probably awkward for my ex and [Marcus’] dad. I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand that it is different for them,” she said. “For us [though], we never talk about them. We have our own relationship and our own day to day life. It involves only us and my kids.”

Larsa, who shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, with Scottie, 57, moved on with Marcus after the former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2021. She has since weighed in on Scottie’s feud with Michael.

The retired basketball players were on good terms during their time playing for the Chicago Bulls. In November 2021, however, Scottie said he was “upset” with Michael for how his documentary, The Last Dance, portrayed other members of the team.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote in his memoir, Unguarded, about the 2021 docuseries. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Michael later made headlines after he joked about Larsa and Marcus’ romance, laughing off a question about his son’s personal life in July. When asked whether he approved of Larsa, Michael replied, “No.”

Larsa confessed that same month that she was emotionally affected by the drama. “I was kind of, like, embarrassed,” she said on an episode of her and Marcus’ “Separation Anxiety” podcast. “I was, like, traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’”

Marcus also addressed his dad’s comments, adding, “I’m dying laughing when I read the headline. I know my dad. Part of our DNA is to talk s—t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

At the time, Larsa pointed out that she wasn’t on the same page as Marcus. “I didn’t think it was funny. There’s nothing funny about it,” she noted.

Larsa previously told Us that she was proud of the progress she made with Marcus’ family. “I think both of our families really want us to be happy and I feel like we make each other better. We’re happy together,” she exclusively shared in June. “So, you know, that’s all our parents want.”