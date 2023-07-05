Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan are planning to discuss his father Michael Jordan’s criticism about their relationship — and they aren’t letting that faze their connection.

“Marcus and Larsa are really happy and focusing on their relationship,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are going to address Michael this week on their podcast, ‘Separation Anxiety.’”

The basketball icon, 60, was asked his thoughts on Marcus’ relationship with Pippen, who is the ex-wife of Michael’s former teammate Scottie Pippen, on Sunday, July 2. After a Backgrid photographer questioned if Michael approved of the twosome’s romance, he succinctly replied, “No.”

Us broke the news in September 2022 that Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, had started dating but were keeping their relationship on the “down low” due to the longstanding rift between Scottie, 57, and Michael. (The two former pro athletes were Chicago Bulls teammates in the 1980s and 1990s, decades before Scottie slammed Michael’s The Last Dance for glossing over his teammates’ accomplishments regarding the Bulls’ rise to the top.)

Larsa and Marcus — whom Michael shares with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy — eventually took their relationship public earlier this year.

“✔️Checks over stripes🏆,” the Real Housewives of Miami star captioned an Instagram photo of the couple in January as they posed in Marcus’ Trophy Room boutique in front of a floral arrangement that resembled Michael’s basketball jersey.

Larsa and Scottie’s four children — Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14 — quickly approved of their mom’s new beau.

“They love Marcus. Like, they love him and I feel like we talk about the same things,” Larsa — who finalized her divorce from Scottie in 2021 — exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “So when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”

At the time, Larsa and Marcus claimed to Us that his famous family were “warming up” to their relationship — and his cameos on RHOM.

“I let them know that I definitely filmed a little bit with Larsa this season,” Marcus told Us in June. “We’re super private as a family, but they know I’m an adult. They trust that I can navigate that universe. But it’s definitely been a learning curve for sure.”

The couple’s iHeartRadio podcast, titled “Separation Anxiety,” drops new episodes on Tuesdays.

With reporting by Sarah Jones