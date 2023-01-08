Miami love! Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s budding romance has continued to heat up.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan’s 32-year-old son were spotted kissing on Saturday, January 7, in photos obtained by Page Six. Pippen and Marcus twinned in coordinating black ensembles as they cuddled outside the W Hotel South Beach in Miami.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2022 that the Bravo star — who shares four children with ex-husband Scottie Pippen — was dating the Trophy Room founder.

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” the insider told Us at the time. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”

Scottie, 57, and Michael, 59, were former basketball teammates, playing for the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and 1990s. However, their sportsmanship eventually faded after the Arkansas native accused the retired shooting guard of glossing over his NBA contributions in the Last Dance documentary, which debuted on Netflix in 2020.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote in his Unguarded memoir, which was published in November 2021. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

He added at the time: “I had expected much more. When I was first told about it over a year earlier, I couldn’t wait to tune in, knowing it would feature rare footage.”

Michael has not publicly addressed Scottie’s allegations about their mutual tenure on the Bulls nor the contents of The Last Dance.

Amid his basketball success, Scottie married the Larsa Marie designer in July 1997. The duo — who split in November 2018 — share children Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 13. The now-exes’ divorce was finalized in January 2022, shortly before Larsa teased to Us what she looks for in a partner.

“It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor — if you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to like have friends that are doctors,” she exclusively said that January. “So, I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world. It’s not like I go look for it. It’s just there, you know?”

Neither Larsa nor Marcus have publicly addressed their romance but have been spotted canoodling multiple times.