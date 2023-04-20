Putting her on blast. Larsa Pippen claimed she wasn’t pleased with the way Tamron Hall treated her during their recent sit-down — and she didn’t hold back.

In response to a Wednesday, April 19, Instagram post from The Shade Room about her February appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, Pippen, 48, wrote in the comments section, “She was very negative and judgmental. Her tone and social expressions indicated she never wanted to have a fair conversation. If she Wants to audition for housewives I know somebody.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star’s clapback came after Hall, 52, defended asking Pippen pointed questions about her romance with Marcus Jordan during the interview.

“I want [people] to know that this is an authentic conversation. My job is to not waste the time of the people watching at home,” the journalist told E! News on Tuesday, April 18, after being told Pippen felt she was “too hard” on her. “Barbara Walters famously said she never wanted to leave an interview and have someone say, ‘You should’ve asked that.’”

Hall noted that she tries to create a “respectful environment” on her talk show, which includes not benefiting from “ambush interviews.”

In her February appearance, the reality star offered a rare glimpse into her connection with Jordan, 32, who is the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. “I feel like we’re in a great place,” Pippen shared at the time. “We motivate each other. We’re really happy being together. And I feel like that’s the most important thing.”

The Peacock star clarified that the pair’s 16-year age difference isn’t an issue, saying, “Age doesn’t determine your level of maturity. I’ve dated guys that were a lot older than me. Scottie [Pippen] is 10 years older than me.”

Larsa, who finalized her divorce from Scottie, 57, in 2021 after nearly two decades of marriage, also addressed her ex-husband’s feud with Marcus’ father, 60.

The retired basketball players were close during their time playing for the Chicago Bulls. In November 2021, however Scottie said he was “upset” with Michael for not discussing their history in his documentary, The Last Dance, which aired on year prior.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie, who shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, with Larsa, wrote in his memoir, Unguarded. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

The former Bravo star, for her part, pointed out to Hall that there are no issues between her and Marcus’ family. “I’ve recently been hanging out with them, but I don’t really want to talk about them,” she said in February. “I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy. Our whole family’s fine.”

In response to a question about Scottie’s reaction to her boyfriend, Larsa confirmed that the former couple are on good terms. “The only conversations we have are based on our kids,” she added. “I don’t ask him who he’s dating, he doesn’t ask me who I’m dating.”