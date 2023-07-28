Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Witnessed Scary AF Miami Shooting

Larsa Pippen is shaken up — but safe — after witnessing a shooting during a night out with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

“Omg @heirmj523 and I were on Lincoln road when an officer involved shooting happened!” Pippen, 49, wrote via her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 27, claiming, “A man had 2 people held hostage at knifepoint. Cops responded and an officer shot the suspect.”

Pippen note that she felt “so thankful for the Miami Beach Police Department,” adding that the situation “was scary af everyone was running and screaming.”

According to CBS News Miami, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon. Pippen shared footage from the shooting video social media, in which cops yelled at bystanders to move before seemingly transporting the suspect away from the scene.

Authorities were called to the popular shopping area around 5:30 p.m. ET and “encountered a male subject armed with a knife threatening two people,” per the local news outlet. The officers allegedly responded by “striking the subject,” after which the male was brought to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported, though the suspect remains in critical condition.

Pippen and Jordan, 32, first sparked romance rumors in September 2022. As their relationship progressed, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January that the couple a “crazy about each other” and feel their “chemistry is off the charts.”

However, their relationship has caused some drama. Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, were friends-turned-rivals during their time as Chicago Bulls teammates from 1987 to 1998.

In addition to calling Michael, 60, a “horrible player” during a May appearance on the “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce!” podcast, Scottie, 57, previously slammed Michael’s 2020 docuseries, The Last Dance, for glossing over him and their fellow Bulls athletes.

Larsa and Scottie — who share kids Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14 — initially split in 2015 but briefly rekindled their relationship. They called it quits again in 2018 and finalized their divorce in December 2021.

Earlier this year, Marcus exclusively told Us that his family was “warming up” to the idea of him appearing alongside Larsa on The Real Housewives of Miami — but Michael joked that he wasn’t a fan of his son’s new romance. “No,” he told Backgrid when asked whether the relationship has his stamp of approval.

Larsa responded to Michael’s comments during a recent episode of her and Marcus’ “Separation Anxiety” podcast. “I was kind of, like, embarrassed,” she told listeners. “I was, like, traumatized.”

Marcus, however, said he took his dad’s comment with a grain of salt. “I’m dying laughing when I read the headline. I know my dad,” he said. “Part of our DNA is to talk s—t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

Larsa, for her part, argued that she “didn’t think it was very funny. There’s nothing funny about it.”