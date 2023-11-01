Marcus Jordan wants his dad, Michael Jordan, to do more than give a toast at his eventual wedding to girlfriend Larsa Pippen.

“I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding. And so, obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going, is my thoughts on it,” Marcus, 32, revealed on the Tuesday, October 31, episode of the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast.

Michael, 60, has been vocal about not approving of his son’s relationship with Larsa, 49, since they began dating in September 2022. Larsa was previously married to Michael’s longtime NBA rival Scottie Pippen. (Michael shares kids Marcus, Jeffrey, 34, and Jasmine, 30, with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy as well as twin daughters Victoria and Ysabel, 9, with wife Yvette Prieto.)

Larsa revealed in July that she was “embarrassed” and “traumatized” by Michael’s public disapproval during an episode of her and Marcus’ “Separation Anxiety” podcast. Although Marcus assured her his father was just “being playful,” she “didn’t think it was funny.”

The couple have not publicly confirmed whether they’re engaged, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August that “Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring” and the twosome were “talking engagement at the moment.”

Marcus continued to fuel wedding speculation during his Tuesday podcast appearance, telling host Pablo Torre, “It’s in the works.” He continued: “I don’t think we have, like, a date. We’re still talking about locations and how [big of a] party size and all of that stuff. So, it’s not really concrete yet, but it’ll happen.”

Part of the pair’s wedding planning includes deciding whether to share their big day with fans on the small screen. “You know, now that I’ve been on The [Real] Housewives of Miami, you know, all the producers are inquiring around, ‘When’s the wedding?’ and are we gonna film it on TV?” Marcus shared. “And so, that’s another thing that we’re kind of playing with, is whether or not it will air.”

Noting that his family are “very private people,” Marcus — who will appear alongside Larsa on RHOM season 6 — said his ideal situation would be to have “multiple weddings.”

He explained: “One private for our family and friends, and maybe there’s one that’s a little more public. But, you know, I guess time will tell. I guess time will tell.”

While Michael may still not be 100 percent on board with Marcus’ future nuptials, Larsa exclusively told Us earlier this year that her kids “love” her boyfriend. “They love him and I feel like we talk about the same things,” she said in June, adding, “It’s just an easy fit for our family.” (The Bravo star shares kids Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14, with Scottie, 58.)

That same month, Marcus told Us that his relatives were “warming up to” him making his RHOM debut. “We’re super private as a family, but they know I’m an adult,” he stated. “They trust that I can navigate that universe. But it’s definitely been a learning curve for sure.”

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres on Bravo Wednesday, November 1, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream the next day via Peacock.