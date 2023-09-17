Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan stepped out in complementary ensembles during a date night on Friday, September 15.

The pair both wore dark colors as they hit Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s for dinner. Pippen, 49, rocked a black cropped corset top with low-rise baggy gray jeans. She accessorized with silver platform heels and a statement necklace. She carried a fuzzy black purse as well.

Jordan, 32, was slightly more casual in a gray graphic T-shirt with black pants. He topped off the look with a gold watch, black glasses and white and red Nike sneakers.

The athlete shared a photo of his dinner at Craig’s via Instagram Story, showing off his bone-in ribeye and tagging Pippen. Drake‘s song “The Keeper” played alongside the snap.

The date night comes nearly one month after a source confirmed to Us Weekly that Pippen and Jordan are “talking marriage at the moment.”

The insider added, “Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring,” a source exclusively told Us days after Pippen was spotted rocking a new diamond ring.

Us first broke the news in September 2022 that Pippen and Marcus were dating. At the time, they kept their relationship on the “down low” due to the longstanding basketball feud between Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan.

Scottie, 57, slammed Michael’s The Last Dance docuseries for glossing over Scottie and other teammates’ accomplishments during the Bulls’ championship dynasty.

Larsa and Marcus — whom Michael welcomed with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy — hard launched their relationship on Instagram in January as Marcus started making guest appearances on RHOM. The couple even launched a podcast together, titled “Separation Anxiety,” in June.

However, Michael made headlines in July after he joked about Larsa and Marcus’ romance. When asked whether he approved of Larsa, Michael replied, “No.”

Larsa didn’t appreciate the jab. “I was kind of, like, embarrassed,” she said on a July episode of “Separation Anxiety.” “I was, like, traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’”

Marcus, however, laughed off his dad’s critique. “I’m dying laughing when I read the headline,” he added. “I know my dad. Part of our DNA is to talk s—t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

Larsa emphasized that she “didn’t think it was funny.”

While Michael hasn’t exactly given a stamp of approval, Larsa said her children are happy with Marcus. Scottie and Larsa — who finalized their divorce in 2021 — share Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

“They love Marcus. Like, they love him, and I feel like we talk about the same things,” Larsa exclusively told Us in June. “So when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”