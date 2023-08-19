Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have already put a ring on it — and are considering walking down the aisle.

“Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting the pair are “talking marriage at the moment.”

Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 32, sparked engagement speculation on Wednesday, August 16, when the Real Housewives of Miami star was spotted wearing her new diamond ring while out with Jordan. The Trophy Room boutique owner, who is one of the sons of Michael Jordan, further stoked rumors when he answered a TMZ reporter’s question about getting married.

“We’re looking for a location,” Marcus quipped on Wednesday, noting they were in the process of selecting a date. “It’s in the works.”

Us broke the news in September 2022 that Pippen and Marcus had started dating, but were keeping their relationship on the “down low” due to the longstanding basketball feud between Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Michael, 60. (The two former NBA stars were Chicago Bulls teammates in the 1980s and 1990s, decades before Scottie, 57, slammed Michael’s The Last Dance docuseries for glossing over his teammates’ accomplishments during the Bulls’ championship dynasty.)

Larsa and Marcus — whom Michael shares with ex-wife Juanita Vanoy — made their relationship Instagram official in January. As the pair’s romance continued to heat up, Marcus joined Larsa for episodes of RHOM and even met her and Scottie’s four children: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 14.

“They love Marcus. Like, they love him, and I feel like we talk about the same things,” Larsa — who finalized her divorce from Scottie in 2021 — exclusively told Us Weekly in June. “So when I’m talking to my older son Scotty about basketball, Marcus is in on the conversation. [Then when I am] talking to my son Preston about fashion, Marcus has a clothing store — he has a boutique — so he chimes in. It is just an easy fit for our family.”

Larsa and Marcus also claimed at the time that his family were still “warming up” to their romance. Michael, for his part, specifically told photographers in July that he did not approve of the coupling.

“I haven’t hung out with his dad. I’ve only hung out with his mom,” Larsa later shared during an episode of the couple’s “Separation Anxiety” podcast earlier this month. “It is probably awkward for my ex and [Marcus’] dad. I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand that it is different for them. For us [though], we never talk about them. We have our own relationship and our own day-to-day life. It involves only us and my kids.”

Marcus, for his part, laughed off Michael’s criticism. “I know my dad. Part of our DNA is to talk s—t,” he said on the podcast. “He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

Larsa, however, did not find Michael’s comments to be humorous at all. “I didn’t think it was funny. There’s nothing funny about it,” she concluded.

With reporting by Sarah Jones