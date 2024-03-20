Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan‘s latest social media activity has fans questioning their relationship status — again.
Social media users noticed on Wednesday, March 20, that Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, were no longer following each other on Instagram. The social media change came after Entertainment Tonight reported that Pippen and Jordan called it quits for good.
Us Weekly reported last month that the pair hit pause on their romance after they unfollowed each other for the first time. Pippen also removed all her photos with Jordan from the social media platform before news broke of their breakup.
Pippen and Jordan quickly got back together and were photographed spending time together on Valentine’s Day. They confirmed later that month at the Traitors season 2 reunion that they had reconciled following a brief split.
Pippen subsequently admitted she had regrets about how she publicly handled issues with Jordan.
“I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” she admitted on the “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast in February. “I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”
The Real Housewives of Miami star noted that she wished she had done certain things differently, adding, “I’m a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat.”
At the time, Pippen clarified that she and Jordan didn’t officially “break up.”
“We kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future,” she added. “It was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up. It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.”
Pippen discussed how the duo went through a month of “not seeing eye to eye” and “not being in a great place” before taking a beat.
The reality star started dating Jordan in 2022 after her divorce from Scottie Pippen was finalized. (Larsa shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 22, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 15, with Scottie, 58.)
Before their ups and downs made headlines, Larsa exclusively told Us about the steps she was taking to commit to Jordan.
“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” she revealed in January. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”