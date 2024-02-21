Larsa Pippen has regrets about how she handled recent issues with boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

During the Wednesday, February 21, episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Pippen, 49, reflected on how she wiped Jordan, 33, off her social media earlier this month.

“I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” Pippen admitted. “I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”

Looking back at the situation now, Pippen said she would have done certain things differently, adding, “I’m a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star sparked breakup speculation by deleting the aforementioned pics and unfollowing Jordan on the app.

Pippen continued to hint at a split when she posted an Instagram Story poll that read, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Us Weekly confirmed that Pippen and Jordan were on the rocks after more than a year of dating. The pair reconciled days later, spending time together on Valentine’s Day and refollowing each other on Instagram.

Pippen clarified on Wednesday’s podcast appearance that she and Jordan didn’t officially “break up,” saying, “We kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future.”

According to the reality star, Pippen and Jordan were trying to figure out their future together.

“It was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up,” she continued. “It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.”

Pippen said that the duo went through a month of “not seeing eye to eye” and “not being in a great place” before taking a beat. They have since found their way back to each other after previously hinting at plans to take their relationship to the next level.

Earlier this year, Pippen exclusively told Us about the steps she was taking to commit to Jordan.

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” Larsa, who shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 22, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 15, with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, revealed in January. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”