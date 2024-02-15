Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan subtly showed each other some social media love just days after calling it quits.

While neither Pippen, 49, nor Jordan, 33, have shared any pictures together or commented on each other’s posts, the duo have re-followed each other on Instagram as of Wednesday, February 14.

Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Miami star sent Bravo fans into a frenzy when she wiped all traces of Jordan from her social media feed. The following day, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the twosome had parted ways.

The former couple had been dating since late 2022, following Larsa’s divorce from ex-husband and NBA All-Star Scottie Pippen. Since then, Marcus, who is the son of Scottie’s rival, Michael Jordan, has been a big part of her life and was even been featured on the current season of RHOM.

While the Jordans were initially hesitant about Marcus joining the RHOM cast, Marcus exclusively told Us in August 2023 that his relatives were “warming up to” him making his RHOM debut. “We’re super private as a family, but they know I’m an adult,” he stated. “They trust that I can navigate that universe. But it’s definitely been a learning curve for sure.”

While Larsa and Marcus were together for more than a year, their relationship was anything but a fairytale romance thanks to Marcus’ dad publicly revealing that he wasn’t supportive of their union. When asked by a photographer in July 2023 whether he approved of his son’s relationship, Michael replied, “No.”

Despite their family drama, the duo continued to plan for the future.



Last month, Larsa exclusively told Us that she froze her eggs in case she and Marcus decided they wanted to have children together at some point. The reality star is already mom to sons Scotty Jr., 23, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 15, whom she shares with Scottie, 58.

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” Larsa said. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”

Marcus also had high hopes for their relationship. In August 2023, speculation sparked that the pair had gotten engaged when Larsa was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

Marcus fueled rumors further when he hinted in a video obtained by TMZ that they were “looking for a [wedding] location” and the date was “in the works.