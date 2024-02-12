The Traitors’ first power couple may be no more — Larsa Pippen is sparking rumors that she split from Marcus Jordan after wiping him from her Instagram and unfollowing him on the platform.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, sent Bravo fans into a tailspin during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, when eagle-eyed followers noticed that she had scrubbed all traces of Jordan, 33, from her Instagram profile. She also shared a video via her Instagram Story of Morgan Freeman talking about listening to your “inner voice” that was shared by an account called The Breakup Bounce.

Pippen then shared a poll via her Instagram Story that read, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

The Bravo personality then followed up her poll with a quote post on Monday, February 12, that read, “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely.”

Jordan, meanwhile, also unfollowed Pippen. He spent Super Bowl Sunday with his famous father, NBA legend Michael Jordan, writing via his Instagram Story that he was “watching the game with Pops & the fam.” He also shared a rare selfie of himself with his dad, captioning the snap, “MJ ^ 2.”

Larsa and Marcus have been dating since late 2022, following Larsa’s divorce from ex-husband Scottie Pippen. Scottie, 58, and Michael, 60, were teammates on the Chicago Bulls in the 1980s and ’90s, winning six championships together. Marcus has featured heavily on the current season of RHOM, and the pair were the first-ever couple to both compete on The Traitors.

Michael, however, has not been a vocal supporter of his son’s relationship with his former rival’s ex-wife. When asked by a photographer in July 2023 whether he supports the romance, Michael replied, “No.”

Marcus later said he thought his dad’s remarks were a joke. “I’m dying laughing when I read the headline. I know my dad,” Marcus said during a July 2023 episode of his and Larsa’s “Separation Anxiety” podcast. “Part of our DNA is to talk s–t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

Just last month, Larsa exclusively told Us Weekly that she froze her eggs in case she and Marcus decided they want to have children together. The reality star already shares four kids — sons Scotty Jr., 23, Preston, 21, and Justin, 18, and daughter Sophia, 15 — with Scottie.

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” Larsa said. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”

Marcus previously hinted that he and Larsa were discussing marriage, saying last year that they were looking for a location. In October 2023, he said he wanted his dad to serve as his best man.

“I was the best man at his wedding and the best man at my brother’s wedding. And so, obviously, we’ll keep that tradition going, is my thoughts on it,” Marcus said during an interview on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast.

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.