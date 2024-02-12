Larsa Pippen and boyfriend Marcus Jordan have reportedly split after more than one year of dating.

A source confirmed to People on Monday, February 12, that Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, called it quits, hours after the Real Housewives of Miami star sparked breakup speculation by removing all her photos with Jordan from her Instagram profile. Eagle-eyed fans soon noticed that Jordan and Pippen had unfollowed each other on the social media platform.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, Pippen further raised eyebrows when she posted an Instagram Story poll that read, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” Marcus, meanwhile, spent Super Bowl Sunday with his father, NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2022 that Pippen and Marcus were dating after they were spotted getting cozy at Catch Steak in New York City.

A source revealed at the time that the pair had “been spending more time together in recent weeks,” but they were “trying to keep it on the down-low because of the rift between” her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Marcus’ dad, 60.

The former Chicago Bulls players’ feud came to light after Scottie wrote in his 2021 memoir, Unguarded, that the 2020 docuseries The Last Dance “glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates.”

While their connection was complicated, Larsa and Marcus’ relationship grew from merely platonic to something more. “They’ve been friends for years,” an insider told Us in January 2023. “She’s super comfortable with him and has always said he’d be a major catch for anyone.”

Marcus gushed to Us in June 2023 that Larsa’s children — she shares Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 21, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 15, with Scottie, 57 — have “received me so well.” However, Michael confessed the following month that he did not approve of his son’s romance.

Marcus later clarified during an episode of the couple’s “Separation Anxiety” podcast that his father was joking, but Larsa noted, “I didn’t think it was funny. There’s nothing funny about it.”

The duo sparked engagement rumors in August 2023 when Larsa was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. Marcus fueled the speculation when he hinted in a video obtained by TMZ that they were “looking for a [wedding] location” and the date was “in the works.” A source told Us later that month, “Marcus gave Larsa a promise ring,” adding that the two were “talking marriage.”

