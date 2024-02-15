Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sparked reconciliation rumors days after Us Weekly confirmed their split.

The pair were photographed spending time together on Wednesday, February 14, in Miami. Jordan, 33, kept his hand on Pippen’s back as they exited her condo building. While it’s unclear whether the hangout was related to Valentine’s Day, the twosome appeared to be on good terms.

Us confirmed on Monday, February 12, that Pippen, 49, and Jordan called it quits after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Pippen also removed all her photos with Jordan from the social media platform before news broke of their breakup.

Pippen started dating Jordan in 2022 after her divorce from Scottie Pippen was finalized. (The reality star shares children Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 22, Justin, 18, and Sophia, 15, with Scottie, 58.)

Related: Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan’s Relationship Timeline Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship was high-profile from the start. They first sparked dating speculation when they were seen grabbing lunch in September 2022. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that month that the pair are “dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks.” The source also mentioned that the twosome […]

The romance surprised sports fans due to Scottie’s feud with Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan. The retired basketball players were teammates on the Chicago Bulls, winning multiple NBA championships together throughout the ‘90s. In November 2021, however, Scottie said he was “upset” with Michael, 60, for how his documentary, The Last Dance, portrayed other members of the team.

“They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Scottie wrote in his memoir, Unguarded, about the 2021 docuseries. “Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Michael later made headlines after he joked about Larsa and Marcus’ romance, laughing off a question about his son’s personal life in July 2023. When asked whether he approved of Marcus dating Larsa, Michael replied, “No.”

That same month, Larsa discussed how Michael’s comments affected her. “I was kind of, like, embarrassed,” she said on an episode of her and Marcus’ “Separation Anxiety” podcast. “I was, like, traumatized. I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. What are we going to do?’”

Related: A Breakdown of Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Rivalry From teammates to rivals. Despite Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan playing on the Chicago Bulls together for many years, their once-tight bond has since deteriorated. “They glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates,” Pippen wrote in his November 2021 Unguarded memoir, alleging Jordan’s The Last Dance docuseries didn’t feature enough of […]

Marcus, however, dismissed his father’s response as a joke, adding, “I’m dying laughing when I read the headline. I know my dad. Part of our DNA is to talk s—t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it.”

Last summer, Larsa confirmed that she hadn’t crossed paths with Michael since she started dating his son.

“No, I haven’t hung out with his dad,” she said on the “Whine Down With Jana Kramer” podcast in August 2023. “It is probably awkward for my ex and [Marcus’] dad. I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand that it is different for them. For us [though], we never talk about them. We have our own relationship and our own day to day life. It involves only us and my kids.”

Which OG Housewife Do You Want to Return?

Fans later watched the duo compete against one another on season 2 of The Traitors, which debuted on Peacock last month. While promoting the show, Larsa exclusively told Us that was planning for her future with Marcus.

Related: Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: Scottie Pippen, Marcus Jordan and More Larsa Pippen has found herself in many high-profile relationships over the years. Pippen’s longest and most notable romance began in the 1990s when she started dating Scottie Pippen. After tying the knot in 1997, the duo went on to welcome four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. (Scottie also has three other children […]

“I’m really happy with my four kids, but I feel like it wouldn’t be fair for me to not give Marcus that opportunity if we wanted to have kids [together],” she revealed in January. “So, I do have a little insurance policy in a freezer in L.A. just in case.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star praised Marcus for forming a “great relationship” with her kids, saying, “I feel like he’s actually closer to my boys than he is with Sophia. They just have so much in common with basketball and just helping guide them and when it comes down to [being] sneakerheads. And my kids love asking him for advice on shoes and clothes and all that good stuff.”