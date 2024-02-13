Andy Cohen is gearing up to question Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan about their breakup.

“I will be hosting The Traitors reunion, and I’m kind of wondering if that’s going to be the spot we get the tea about Marcus and Larsa,” Cohen, 55, said during his Andy Cohen Live radio show on Monday, February 12. “That is in a few weeks. It is in a few weeks. … They’ll be there.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that Larsa, 49, and Marcus, 33, called it quits after more than one year of dating. Hours prior, fans started to speculate that they had split when Larsa deleted all of her Instagram photos with Marcus. Some social media users also noticed that the two had unfollowed each other as well.

Larsa appeared to subtly announce the split during the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” she posted via Instagram Stories, adding a poll where followers could vote yes or no.

Related: Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan’s Relationship Timeline Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship was high-profile from the start. They first sparked dating speculation when they were seen grabbing lunch in September 2022. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that month that the pair are “dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks.” The source also mentioned that the twosome […]

Larsa and Marcus have yet to publicly address the breakup. Since they were both on season 2 of Peacock’s The Traitors, viewers — and Cohen, apparently — are hoping to get some answers about what went wrong. The reunion is set to film on Friday, March 1.

Us broke the news of Larsa and Marcus’ relationship in September 2022 after they were spotted out together in New York City. At the time, a source told Us that Larsa and Marcus had “been spending more time together in recent weeks,” leading to their romance.

Who Is Your Favorite OG Housewife?

“They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael,” the insider added, referring to Marcus’ father, Michael Jordan, and Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

Larsa and Scottie, 58, were married from 1997 to 2021 before she moved on with Marcus. (The former spouses split and got back together a few times at the end of their union.) While Scottie and Michael, 60, were close when they played in the NBA together, things became rocky between them in retirement. Especially after Scott alleged in his 2021 Unguarded memoir that he was “upset” with Michael for not including all of their history in The Last Dance documentary.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, while others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

The apparent rift between Scottie and Michael didn’t stop Larsa and Marcus from getting closer, however. They went Instagram official in January 2023, and started showing off their love in public, on social media and on season 6 of The Real Housewives of Miami, which is currently airing.

“We have a lot of mutual friends, and so we’re kind of in the same circle,” Larsa told Tamron Hall in February 2023 about the relationship. “I’ve recently been hanging out with [Marcus’ family], but I don’t really want to talk about them. I feel like it’s not about, you know, my parents or his parents — they’re all happy; our whole family’s fine.”