Larsa Pippen Roasted at Stand-Up Show With Marcus Jordan After Split Speculation

Larsa Pippen’s presence at a stand-up show in Miami led to some very awkward crowd work from the comedian on stage.

Pippen, 49, attended an event hosted by 10XLaw.com with on-again boyfriend Marcus Jordan, 33, over the weekend, where she became the target of performer Greg Wilson.

“Larsa Pippen is here with Marcus Jordan,” Wilson (best known by his stage name The Greg Wilson) said as the couple watched from just feet away, in a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

“Listen, you’re a legend,” Wilson continued. “You’re the only person that’s ever managed to f–k up both Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan at the same time.”

Related: Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: Scottie Pippen, Marcus Jordan and More Larsa Pippen has found herself in many high-profile relationships over the years. Pippen’s longest and most notable romance began in the 1990s when she started dating Scottie Pippen. After tying the knot in 1997, the duo went on to welcome four children together: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin and Sophia. (Scottie also has three other children […]

The comedian was making reference to Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen — whom she split from in 2018 and officially divorced in 2021 — and his former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, the father of Marcus.

Wilson further credited Larsa with doing something the Bulls’ NBA rivals were never capable of accomplishing: defeating Scottie and Michael.

“You’re basically the greatest New York Knick of all time,” Wilson joked. “You should be in their ring of honor. They owe you. You’re the only one who could do it.”

Larsa and Marcus’ relationship status has been in flux in recent weeks, with a source confirming to Us Weekly on February 12 that the Traitors costars had split after more than one year of dating.

Speculation began to swirl that the couple was finished after Larsa wiped all pictures of Marcus from her Instagram profile and they both unfollowed each other on the social media app.

Related: Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Jordan’s Relationship Timeline Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship was high-profile from the start. They first sparked dating speculation when they were seen grabbing lunch in September 2022. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that month that the pair are “dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks.” The source also mentioned that the twosome […]

The Real Housewives of Miami star further fanned the flames during the Super Bowl on February 11 when she posted an Instagram Story poll that read, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

However, the couple were spotted together again in Miami on Wednesday, February 14 (a.k.a. Valentine’s Day), after following each other once again on Instagram, leading to the assumption that they’ve reconciled.

Curious parties can expect to find out more about their status when the season 2 reunion of Peacock’s The Traitors films March 1. Both Larsa and Marcus are expected to attend.

The duo were first seen together in September 2022, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly later that month that the two were “dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks.”

At the time, an insider said the pair were determined to keep their relationship private “because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”