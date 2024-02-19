Marysol Patton is suspicious of how Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are handling their recent split.

“I’m starting to feel like we’ve all been scammed and my mind is going a million [miles],” Patton, 57, told her Real Housewives of Miami costar Alexia Nepola on the Monday, February 19, episode of their “Ay Por Favor” podcast. “I’m feeling like this whole little scenario has been some sort of a scam. Here’s one thing that I know, because I had a PR firm and I was a publicist … I know about the press and paparazzi very well and I know where they hang out.”

Patton was referring to recent photos of Pippen, 49, and Jordan, 33, leaving a flower shop together on Valentine’s Day shortly after announcing their breakup. Neopla, 56, quipped that the pictures looked “so staged,” while Patton said that she knows which hotspots the photographers like to hang out in.

“Now all of a sudden you’re in a flower shop together? But how does the photographer know?” Patton asked. “That’s not a money maker, hanging out by a flower shop!”

Patton revealed that the pictures of Pippen and Jordan reunited made her feel upset because she was genuinely concerned about her costar.

“Why are you telling your friends, ‘Hey, things are fine now, we’re OK?’ Because we were all really worried,” she said on Monday. “I was like, ‘I’m gonna come see you,’ I unfollowed Marcus. I went into girlfriend mode. Now when I see the flower paparazzi photos, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, is she playing all of us?’ That upsets me.”

Nepola agreed with her cohost and called the move “calculated.”

Patton explained that the only reason she and Nepola were discussing Pippen and Jordan’s relationship status was because Pippen decided to hint at the breakup in a public manner.

“We’ve been involved in it because we’re friends and we’ve worried about her,” Patton explained. “We’ve reached out to her and so now we’re all involved.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Pippen and Jordan, who began dating in 2022, called it quits after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The reality star also removed all her photos with Jordan from the social media platform before news broke of their breakup.

Rumors swirled that the twosome ended things when Pippen shared a cryptic poll via her Instagram Story asking her followers, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” during Super Bowl LVIII.

Days after their split, Pippen and Jordan raised eyebrows when they followed each other back on Instagram less than a week after their apparent breakup. Neither Pippen nor Jordan have publicly commented on their relationship status.