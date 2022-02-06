Larsa Pippen What’s in My Bag

Larsa Pippen‘s Hermès Birken bag is her go-to accessory and the perfect item to always have with her in sizzling Miami or sunny Los Angeles.

The reality star, who stars on Peacock’s The Real Housewives of Miami, admits that she can’t “live without” her phone and her Stay Glossy lip gloss.

Pippen shares more of what’s inside her Birken, a useful product for anyone who needs a bag that transitions from day to night.

Picture Perfect Essentials

“I could never like without my phone. Of course, every girl that posts on Instagram has to have a ring light. You have to have good light, it is super important.”

Staying Safe

“I walk my dogs a lot and I feel like you never know what kind of coyotes or what can attack you. So I always take my [Sabre Tactical pepper spray] mace with me.”

A Makeup Must

“Living in Miami, you have to be glistening and shining and sexy [with Tom Ford Shimmering Body Oil]. There is nothing like glistening skin when it is hot out.”

Day to Night

“Larsa Marie jewelry, you always have to have some kind of fab jewelry just in case I go day to night. I am always prepared with some earrings.”

Setting the Scene

“Popcorn because my life is a movie. I have to always have a snack.”

What else is inside Pippen’s bag? Watch the video above to see her Tom Ford perfume, silk face mask and more!

Listen to Getting Real with the Housewives, your one-stop destination for Housewives news and exclusive interviews