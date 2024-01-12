Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Laura Dern is mixing plaid prints — and succeeding.

The Academy Award winner attended a Los Angeles screening of her film, Common Ground, on Thursday, January 11, in Beverly Hills. She posed for photos alongside costar Jason Momoa and directors Rebecca Harrell Tickell and Josh Tickell.

Dern’s mid-length plaid coat quickly captured our attention, featuring shades of grey, red and black. We also loved how she opted for a white dress underneath with a wider, windowpane plaid print. She also layered up with a black turtleneck, slouchy leather boots on her feet.

Plaid is forever in fashion, but Dern’s coat especially stood out as a must-have style. We needed something similar — and so we found it on Amazon!

Get the Chartou Woolen Plaid Double-Breasted Peacoat (originally $90) for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

This wool-kissed Chartou coat has over 1,000 reviews, a great sale price and exactly the look we need to channel Dern’s chic sense of style. The colors are absolutely on point, it’s double-breasted and it has long lapels. Check, check and check!

This lined coat comes in sizes XS-XXL and is available in nine total colorways, though the grey is obviously our top choice for getting this look. Such a great piece to have in your arsenal for chilly weather!

Want to see what other plaid and patterned coats we spotted during our search? Check out our other findings below!

Shop other similar coats and jackets we love:

Not your style? See more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

