Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Stylish

Mad for Plaid! Channel Laura Dern’s Coat With This Amazon Pick

By
Laura Dern at the Los Angeles special screening of "Common Ground" in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2024.
Laura Dern at the Los Angeles special screening of "Common Ground" in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2024.Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Laura Dern is mixing plaid prints — and succeeding.

The Academy Award winner attended a Los Angeles screening of her film, Common Ground, on Thursday, January 11, in Beverly Hills. She posed for photos alongside costar Jason Momoa and directors Rebecca Harrell Tickell and Josh Tickell.

Dern’s mid-length plaid coat quickly captured our attention, featuring shades of grey, red and black. We also loved how she opted for a white dress underneath with a wider, windowpane plaid print. She also layered up with a black turtleneck, slouchy leather boots on her feet.

Plaid is forever in fashion, but Dern’s coat especially stood out as a must-have style. We needed something similar — and so we found it on Amazon!

Rebecca Harrell Tickell, Jason Momoa, Laura Dern and Josh Tickell at the Los Angeles special screening of "Common Ground" in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2024.
Rebecca Harrell Tickell, Jason Momoa, Laura Dern and Josh Tickell at the Los Angeles special screening of “Common Ground” in Beverly Hills, California on January 11, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
See it!

Get the Chartou Woolen Plaid Double-Breasted Peacoat (originally $90) for just $66 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

This wool-kissed Chartou coat has over 1,000 reviews, a great sale price and exactly the look we need to channel Dern’s chic sense of style. The colors are absolutely on point, it’s double-breasted and it has long lapels. Check, check and check!

This lined coat comes in sizes XS-XXL and is available in nine total colorways, though the grey is obviously our top choice for getting this look. Such a great piece to have in your arsenal for chilly weather!

amazon-hanes-crew-neck-sweatshirt

Deal of the Day

This Crew Neck Is 1 of Amazon’s Bestselling Items, Period — Starting at $9 View Deal

CHARTOU Women's Winter Oversize Lapel Collar Woolen Plaid Double Breasted Long Peacoat Jacket (Medium, Grey)
CHARTOU
You save: 27%

Chartou Woolen Plaid Double-Breasted Peacoat

$66$90
See it!

Want to see what other plaid and patterned coats we spotted during our search? Check out our other findings below!

Shop other similar coats and jackets we love:

FindThy Women’s Long Plaid Shacket Wool Blend Button Down Shirt Jacket Coat with Pockets(0001-Grey-L)
FindThy
You save: 19%

FindThy Long Shirt Jacket

$30$37
See it!
ebossy Women's Notch Lapel 2 Button Boyfriend Blazer Suit Houndstooth Plaid Jacket Coat (Medium, Z-Grey)
ebossy
You save: 38%

Ebossy Boyfriend Blazer

$43$69
See it!
Taodou Women's Casual Blazers Woolen Plaid Blazer Lapel Long Sleeve Button Pocket Jackets Coat Grey
Taodou

Taodou Plaid Blazer

$52
See it!

Not your style? See more coats, jackets and vests here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Ayo Edebiri Looks Angelic in a White Knit Dress — Get the Look for 98% Less

In this article

1251324523laura_dern_290x206

Laura Dern

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!