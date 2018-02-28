Red carpet rewind! We called in the big guns to talk iconic Oscar moments before the big day on Sunday, March 4. From Lifetime’s new Kim Kardashian-West produced show Glam Masters, actress Laverne Cox, Marie Claire senior fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi and YouTube makeup expert Kandee Johnson stopped by Us Weekly to dish on some of their favorite red carpet moments. Watch the video above to see what they had to say!

Johnson, who has over 3.9 million YouTube subscribers, threw it back to 1961 with two-time Oscar winner Elizabeth Taylor who rocked a timeless red lip. “Look at the makeup though. You could still wear that on a red carpet right now, and it would be stunningly beautiful.”

Rassi chimed in: “In fact, someone should look at this reference right now and wear it this Sunday at the Oscars.”

When it comes to life-changing red carpet moments, Cox said that Halle Berry takes the cake.

“I recently met [her] for the first time. I was telling her how she has been such an influence to me, and I didn’t realize it was big for me, [but] I started getting teary,” the Orange Is the New Black star explained. “Her Oscar moment in this [Elie Saab] dress changed my life as a black actress, as someone who wanted to create a space for myself in this industry. She made history in this dress.”

Cox also noted that Berry is the only Oscar winner of African American descent in the Best Actress category. “This iconic moment, [that] Oscar is bigger than me. It’s for every nameless, faceless woman of color who’s ever dreamed a dream!”

For fashion editor Rassi, Gwenyth Paltrow’s light pink Ralph Lauren dress was an epic moment on the 1999 red carpet. “Ralph Lauren, wearing Gwyneth Paltrow, or Gwyneth Paltrow wearing Ralph Lauren?!” the Milk Makeup co founder told Us. “I remember this moment so distinctly when it was on television. Her stylist, Elizabeth Saltzman, told me that this is the color that she now wears at all times when she possible can because it just suits her.”

For more iconic fashion and beauty moments, watch the video above, and catch the ladies on Glam Masters, premiering Wednesday, February 28 on Lifetime 10 p.m. ET.

