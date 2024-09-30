How did Law Roach become a Hollywood mega-stylist? With confidence, of course.

Roach, 46, is the famed creative behind Zendaya’s most iconic red carpet looks — but he also made her boyfriend, Tom Holland, a star. In his forthcoming book, How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes of Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect — set to be released on Tuesday, October 1 — Roach breaks down how confidence became the key to his success.

Roach is taking readers “readers behind the scenes of his process and journey” in his first-ever book by “revealing his tips, tricks, and most memorable styling moments,” according to the book jacket summary of How to Build a Fashion Icon.

The book is “part self-help guide, part manifesto,” which features a look back at Roach’s childhood and how he became, well, a fashion icon. In Us Weekly’s exclusive excerpt from the book, Roach breaks down how he gained his confidence — and the moment he knew Holland “transformed” from teen star into an adult actor.

Related: Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The actress never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-dropping style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns. The California native rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, […]

Keep scrolling to read the excerpt How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes of Confidence from the World’s Only Image Architect:

THE KEY IS CONFIDENCE

There’s something about seeing someone else achieve an accolade, receive an award, or break new ground that often feels distant or inaccessible to us. There’s a that could never be me mentality. There must be some reason, some unseen force, some connection or advantage that I don’t have that’s standing in my way. Years ago, I used to sometimes think that.

Let me put a stop to that thought right here and now: It most certainly can be you. You can do and be and achieve anything you want to. Allow me to be the example of an unlikely Cinderella story, of someone who grew up with the cards stacked against them but did it anyway.

Here’s how I did it: unwavering, deep-seated, cellularly activated confidence.

Confidence is the belief in oneself and in one’s abilities. It comes from understanding that self-worth isn’t measured by achievements, failures, or the opinions of others. Confidence is not necessarily determined by the people around you — don’t wait for people to validate you. Building self-confidence can be a multistep process, but don’t let it discourage you.

When you see a client of mine on the red carpet or in a magazine, what you’re seeing is the final product of weeks and often months of work. And while I am talking about the process of pulling looks, going through fittings, and deciding on the hair and makeup, the inner work is often the most essential. There is a reason that people fell in love with clips of Megan Thee Stallion in a vintage 1997 Paco Rabanne two-piece look at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists dinner. Yes, the seventies-inspired bikini top and low-rise, wide-leg pants all in gold were perfect, but what people were really applauding was that they could sense she felt like she was “that girl.” Billboard magazine called her a “golden goddess,” Glamour called her “a vision,” and we all wanted to be her. It was much the same way at the 2018 Academy Awards when I put Tom Holland in a custom Hermès double breasted tuxedo that got him named one of the best dressed by British GQ and Esquire. That night, he transformed into an adult in the eyes of many. And sure, a perfectly tailored, smart suit can help shape that idea, but the clothes were just a reflection of what was already inside.

Related: Stars Who’ve Written Books Read all about it! See which stars have added 'author' to their resume

Early in my career, Zendaya and I were at New York Fashion Week. This was 2014, so she was not the global megastar and fashion icon you know her as today. Yes, I knew it (and told her at every opportunity), but the world wasn’t aware just yet. This particular day I convinced her to go to Lincoln Center, where the shows were then held. We didn’t have an invitation for a specific show, but I wanted the photographers and the world to see that this was the most beautiful girl in the world. They needed to see what I saw. So I pulled out a yellow and blue Miuniku coat that I had packed for her with some destroyed Rag & Bone jeans and a white shirt from Acne, and she did her own hair and makeup. Off we went.

When we arrived and Z began walking on the snow-packed sidewalk, a few photographers took notice. Some asked a few questions — most didn’t even know her name. We heard the shutter of a few cameras. I whispered in her ear: “They aren’t photographing you because you’re a celebrity, they are photographing you because you’re beautiful.” I wasn’t lying to her, and I never would — it was the truth, and it was important she knew it! Four photographers became six; six became ten. I watched her stand up a little taller, and the elegance we both knew she possessed became a touch more prominent. The photographers became a mob that returned day after day for the rest of that week, photographing anything and everything she wore. She ended up being covered by WWD and The Fashion Police, but that small moment was the launch of a new street-style darling with nothing more than some denim, a color-blocked coat, and confidence.

Anyone can afford that.

Excerpt from the new book How to Build a Fashion Icon: Notes on Confidence by Law Roach published by Abrams Image

© 2024 Law Roach