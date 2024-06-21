Your account
Law Roach Gets Real About Zendaya’s ‘Evolving Style’ and Only Coming Out of Retirement for ‘Icons’ (Exclusive)

By
Law Roach, Zendaya. Monica Schipper/WireImage

Law Roach got real about coming out of retirement to style “icons” like Zendaya and how they’ve collaborated on her evolving style.

“I was retired for seven months, but it keeps calling me back,” Roach, 45, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Abbey’s Relaunch Party in Hollywood on Thursday, June 20. “I came back because of Zendaya, and now I did something with Celine Dion and Naomi Campbell, so I think I unretire for icons.”

Having worked closely with Zendaya, 27, as her stylist over the years, Roach gushed about their strong bond. “We’ve grown up together so we’ve just evolved together,” he said, noting that her style is always “evolving.”

Despite announcing his retirement from the fashion world in March 2023, Roach recently helped Zendaya switch up her look during the Challengers press tour, which saw her wearing tennis-themed gowns, pleated skirts and more. She even went blonde for the movie’s era.

Some of Zendaya’s go-to designers include Louis Vuitton, Christian Louboutin, Thom Browne, Jacquemus and more. Roach told Us that the former Disney Channel star “still” hasn’t worn some of the designers that refused to dress her early in her career.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“It’s true still, and there are some of those designers that she still hasn’t worn,” he said, reminiscing on the “big five” brands — Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino and Dior. “But there’s no grudges. I love everybody. I don’t hold any grudges anymore. We’re beyond that.”

Roach also told Us that Dion’s ethereal taste level has taught him “how to be a better stylist.”

“She is a real fashion girl,” he praised. “She actually changed my life. So, whenever she calls I’ll be there.”

Dion previously brought Roach out of retirement for the 2024 Grammy Awards in February, and he recently styled her for her cover shoot with Vogue France in April, when she rocked fluffy coats, ruffled frocks, classy dress shirts and more.

Happy 52nd Birthday to the Ultimate Style Icon Celine Dion! See Her Wildest Looks

Roach confidently told Us on Thursday that he expects Dion to return to the stage in Las Vegas soon — the singer, who previously held two separate residencies in Sin City, has been battling stiff-person syndrome for several years — but kept his lips sealed when it came to the costumes she’ll be rocking.

“It’s definitely gonna happen. She’s the queen of Vegas. She always will be,” he said.

With reporting by Lanae Brody

