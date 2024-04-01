LeBron James is breaking into beauty.

The 39-year-old NBA star released a collection of skincare and haircare products, named after his talk show, The Shop — which is set in a barber shop. The seven-set collection — available at Walmart — features a daily moisturizer, a face wash, a two-in-one shampoo and conditioner, aftershave and more. The items all retail for under $10. James launched The Shop with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter.

James, Carter, 44, and The Shop’s co-creator Paul Rivera sat down and gushed about the grooming collection via YouTube on Friday, March 28.

“I remember going into the first barbershop I ever been to,” James said, explaining his inspiration to create a grooming line. “Going into the shop, it’s a certain aura. You don’t need to read a newspaper after leaving the barbershop [because] you’re getting everything from politics to sports. And then you add on the men influencers in there, you add on the s—t talking that’s going on in there. That’s where we would get a lot of products from when we were younger.”

James added that he always felt “untouchable” after a fresh haircut. “That’s what heaven is all about.”

The Lakers forward shared that if he was stranded on a deserted island, the one product he would take with him is the Beard Cream Leave-In Conditioner. “I would have to take the beard cream, for sure,” he said. “Salt water is cool for you, but it dries you out a little bit as well, so I gotta keep my beard fresh. … I gotta at least feel good … I gotta look good.”

The Shop show premiered in 2018. Co-hosts James and Carter sit in barber chairs as they discuss sports, pop culture, music and more. A-list guests include Travis Scott, Seth Rogen, Pharrell Williams, Lonzo Ball and more.

James isn’t the first star to dive into the beauty industry. On March 7, Dwayne Johnson announced the launch of his skincare brand, Papatui. Similarly, his collection features hair products, cleansers, toners, body washes and more.

Johnson, 51, gushed that after “years in development” he was “so excited to share this really amazing news.”