Stylish

Dwayne Johnson Announces His ‘Amazing’ Skincare Brand Papatui: ‘I’m Hyped’

By
Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Dwayne Johnson is breaking into beauty.

Johnson, 51, announced his new men’s grooming line, Papatui, via an Instagram video shared on Wednesday, March 7. “I am so excited … I’m hyped to finally be able to share this really amazing news with you guys after years in development and years of testing this product with hundreds and hundreds of guys,” he said. “I had so many of you guys quietly ask me what I use on my skin, what is my wellness and my grooming skincare, what is my routine.”

The Papatui collection features toners, cleansers, hair products, body washes, deodorants, tattoo balms and more, all of which retail for under $10.

Johnson explained that he brought the brand to life with the help of “highly talented scientists and skincare experts.”

As Johnson unveiled the products, he also gushed over how “good” the products smell.

“As you guys know, I’m an advocate for wellness, grooming and men taking better care of ourselves,” he captioned the post. “And while we may not always talk about it, us guys all want to look better and feel better too.”

Fans shared their excitement in the comments section.

“Congrats can’t wait to try 👏🏼💪🏼,” one follower wrote as another added, “Beautiful work!” A third social media user begged him to release the products internationally, “We need this world wide , like pleaseeee.”

While Papatui marks Johnson’s first beauty venture, he’s well-versed when it comes to the world of style.

Take his 2023 Oscars look, for example. Johnson looked dapper in a salmon Dolce & Gabbana suit. His ensemble featured a silky double-breasted blazer finished with a rose pin, a white dress shirt, a black bow tie and matching pants. He accessorized with a silver watch and black patent leather shoes.

Dwayne Johnson

