Fashionista! Lena Dunham, who married Luis Felber last month, is owning up to the fact that she went a bit overboard when it came to her wedding attire.

The 35-year-old actress, who wore three custom-made gowns from Christopher Kane, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 3, to shamelessly acknowledge that she was all about being extra for her once-in-a-lifetime nuptials.

“I went a little fashion crazy my wedding weekend (unexpectedly so, but hey — a great chance to wear white after Labor day.),” she captioned a mirror selfie of a yet-to-be-seen wedding outfit. “This is my @kelsey.randall custom rehearsal dinner look made of Amish lace table cloths — she even whipped me up some furry slides…”

She accessorized her rehearsal dinner ensemble with a larger than life white bow in her hair and a custom flower purse from artist Paul Monroe. “Friday night, the purse that @greer_lankton_archives_museum made for me landed — it’s the most gorgeous and ornate thing on earth, full of the history of our friendship, with a small piece of his beloved wife Greer’s veil on the handle … and lots of secrets inside. I never put it down all weekend,” the Girls creator captioned a snap.

Fast forward through her three wedding day outfit changes, and Dunham slipped into the chicest pajama ensemble thanks to the same designer that did her Friday night look. “Morning after wedding, white crushed velvet @kensey.randall with bloomers and headband. For anyone who likes to say I have toddler style — literally, yes. Since I was a toddler. Thank you for elevating the romper room chic,” the actress captioned a mirror selfie with her hubby.

Once the wedding weekend wrapped and Dunham set off to enjoy some rest and relaxation with her new man, she lived in a knit navy number from Puppets and Puppets. “A different woman would do this sans undergarments. But this woman is fucking freezing in England,” she wrote on a picture of the look.

Dunham and Felber kept their honeymoon close to home, as they walked down the aisle at Soho’s Union Club in London. The ceremony was filled with family and friends, including bridesmaids Taylor Swift and Tommy Dorfman.

The exchange of vows comes less than one year after Dunham made her romance with the musician public. “It’s been a few months,” the Not That Kind of Girl author said about her relationship to The New York Times in March. “I feel really lucky. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met.”