



To close out New York Fashion Week, Us Weekly celebrated its annual Most Stylish New Yorkers Party with a lengthy list of fashion icons. The event took place on September 11, 2019 at a dazzling venue in the big apple. One of the attendees that you certainly couldn’t miss at the event was rapper, actress and mom, Lil’ Kim. The 45-year-old fashion guru debuted a statement look for the red carpet affair — no surprise there! Check out the full interview above!

She wore a long-sleeve minidress with a leather corset and thigh-high shredded black boots. Obviously, we had to stop her mid-walk on the carpet with some style and beauty questions and hear all about her journey in motherhood.

On the topic of beauty secrets, Lil’ Kim confidently admitted that her mantra is simple, yet important. “I do what I feel and I’m unapologetic about it too,” she laughed. “A lot of times we mess up because sometimes we don’t have the time. Sometimes there’s things that just go completely wrong you’ll never know about, but I just go with what I feel.” In short, the singer confidently rolls with the punches.

And the one question that tripped her up was about her favorite fashion look of all time. She admitted that it was hard to choose, but after consideration, said, “the Louis Vuitton is definitely one of my favorites, which is the one from the Interview Magazine [shoot.] And of course the Hardcore poster, the purple pasty.” She continued, “Honestly, the wine color BET look that I just did a couple months ago with Mary J. Blige, who’s one of my favorites, and I designed that from head to toe myself.”

Watch from more revelations from Lil’ Kim on the red carpet — like when she feels prettiest, the makeup products she just can’t live without and the cutest fashion moments she’s shared with her five-year-old daughter, Royal Reign.

