Ask most millennial women about their girlhood and they can succinctly define it as Lisa Frank-plastered, and now the brand is the inspiration of a new documentary.

Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday, September 5, that the streaming platform ordered a four-part docuseries called Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story from director Arianna LaPenne.

Glitter and Greed, helmed by Sony Pictures Television’s Maxine Productions which produced Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, will chart the history of the nostalgia-induced Lisa Frank Inc. until the brand seemingly disappeared from the spotlight. LaPenne conducted more than 20 interviews with Lisa Frank insiders, fans and journalists. Glitter and Greed will also include never-before-seen footage.

“Lisa Frank’s signature rainbow-hued brand evokes core memories and nostalgia for generations of students – and yet there was so much more happening behind the scenes,” Lauren Anderson, the head of Brand and Content Innovation at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release. “Thanks to Maxine Productions, Sony Pictures Television and Alysia Russo — the earliest champion of this series — audiences will discover the reality nestled behind the neon.”

Related: Watch Celebs Tell Us Their Best – and Worst – Back-to-School Memories From having a crisp new outfit for the first day back to school, to begging your mom for that Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper, stars proved to be just like Us when asked what their best – and worst – back-to-school memories are. From Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino, who dreaded going back to school because he […]

Mary Robertson, the founder of Maxine Productions, noted in her own statement that she is “honored” to work with the team on Glitter and Greed.

“Like so many of us, I grew up with a deep attachment to Lisa Frank products, relishing the sense of whimsy, magic, and creativity they brought to daily life,” Robertson said. “I am honored by the opportunity to work with our incredible director Arianna LaPenne, showrunner Lisa Kalikow, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction and my colleagues at Maxine Productions to share this astonishing true story that may forever change the way you think about rainbows and unicorns.”

A premiere date for Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story has yet to be revealed, but one thing is for sure, we can’t wait to make a note in our Trapper-Keepers when it is.