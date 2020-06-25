Lisa Rinna refuses to be silenced! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has a message for those who strongly disagree with sharing her political views on social media.

On Wednesday, June 24, the Lisa Rinna Collection designer took to her Instagram Story to address her 2.4 million followers following an overwhelming response from critics.

“I am sad to report it would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karens have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes,” she wrote.

“It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is,” she continued. “Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and Vote.”

Rinna launched her QVC clothing line in 2012 and it’s complete with everything from comfy loungewear to pieces for elegant occasions. Internet critics who disagree with her political views have made it very clear that they no longer want to shop her brand.

The mom of two followed up her original post with another, featuring a bunch of GIFs, including one that says “Black Lives Matter” and another that, in all caps, reads, “VOTE.” As a text overlay on the Instagram Story post, she said, “I have decided not to shut up.😜 Ever.”

In a feed post on Thursday, June 25, she reaffirmed her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement, the LGBTQ+ community and more.

“Hate to burst your bubble, but QVC is NOT a ‘platform’ for you to voice opinions,” wrote a Twitter user. “It’s a place to sell merchandise. We don’t CARE what your political views are!!!!!”

Others, however, support the Days of Our Lives alum’s commitment to speaking up. “We love you @lisarinna!” one user tweeted. “We know where your heart is. Who you are and what you stand for can never be silenced!”

And there’s are also individuals who strongly detested Rinna’s use of the slang, “Karen.” The pejorative term refers to an entitled, middle-aged white woman.

One person tweeted,“Uh, @LisaRinna, most of us see YOU as a Beverly Hills #Karen. Sorry. Have a nice day.”

