Get it, girl! Teresa Giudice spent her Friday afternoon experimenting with different hairstyles thanks to some wigs, and it was a blast!

On Friday, June 19, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a series of pictures to her Instagram feed showing off a unique variety of hair colors and cuts thanks to a large collection of wigs. And fellow Housewives could not get enough.

While channeling Kris Jenner in a short black bob, it seemed like every Bravolebrity had something to say. “Pretty 👍🏻,” wrote Sonja Morgan. “This style looks so cute on you!!! Love it,” commented Dina Manzo. “Omg Tre I love this,” Dorinda Medley posted. “I miss you tons!”

“Stunning,” Ramona Singer wrote on another image of Giudice rocking icy blonde strands. Lisa Rinna also commented, “Yes,” while also liking nearly every other snap the mom of four shared.

One of our favorite looks had to be a blunt shoulder length rooty pink piece that was equal parts edgy and soft. “Barbie mode…. where’s Ken ??!!HAHA,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. Even her estranged husband Joe Giudice chimed in on this one, commenting, “What👍.”

During this playful makeover, she was joined by makeup artist and friend Priscilla DiStasio, who also shared some images as well as a video of the 48-year-old on Friday. “Had so much fun with my girl today, #RHONJ @teresagiudice changing it up a bit 😉 adding some ‘spicy to her lifey,’” she captioned an Instagram Post showcasing all the different looks, asking, “which shade of T do you wanna see next season??” Honestly, we kind of love all of them!

Keep scrolling to see all seven bold looks.

