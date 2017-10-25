Lisa Vanderpump’s flawless face looks so much younger than her 57 years, but what plastic surgery or non-invasive work has the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star had to maintain her youthful appearance?

She dished on facelifts, fillers and Botox exclusively with Stylish while attending her castmate’s Dorit Kemsley’s preview event for Beverly Beach by Dorit in LA on October 21.

Beverly Hills Housewives’ Lisa: “I Won’t Take Plastic Surgery Card”

“I’m only 35, shut up,” Vanderpump joked to Us Weekly, before getting real about what she has and hasn’t had done. “I have no facelifts or anything, and you can check out the scars. Nothing like that.”

The Bravo reality star revealed she does do injectables such as Botox and fillers occasionally, although she said she’s due for a touch up. “I have no Botox right now because you can see I have way too much movement in my forehead. It’s like a circus trick,” she quipped. “I’m the only person in this town that can raise their eyebrows.”

Vanderpump gets her famous face treated by plastic surgeon Dr. Simon Ourian, who also treats Jenna Dewan Tatum and Kim Kardashian. “I’m with Epione, Simon Ourian, and I bow to him, and he does a little bit of Botox,” she confessed. “He does a little bit of filler, and he just does great skin care.”

