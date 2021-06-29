Good as hell! Lizzo has rocked everything from icy silver locks to neon green eyeshadow, but her most recent beauty experiment may just be her best look yet.

On Monday, June 28, the 33-year-old singer took a bit of risk, bleaching her eyebrows and dyeing her hair platinum blonde with a little help from makeup artist Alexx Mayo.

While not everyone could rock this look, rest assured Lizzo looked freakin fantastic. Of course, she took to TikTok to give her 16.5 million followers a sneak peak at how the amazing transformation went down.

To the soundtrack of “Shake That Ass x Roll Me Up” by J. Earl, the body positivity icon hops on camera with white bleach coated over her left eyebrow, and later, her right.

While fans knew something dramatic would follow in the coming seconds, it’s hard to believe anyone had an inkling about just how amazing the “Truth Hurts” singer’s blonde transformation would be.

But, in true Lizzo fashion, she committed to the theme and understood the assignment. As the beat dropped, she covered her face, turned down her head and, finally, lifted up to reveal one the craziest, most amazing and unforgettable beauty switch-ups of all time.

As she returned to the screen, the Grammy Award winner revealed that she not only dyed her hair a platinum blonde, but she also embraced the sickest, graphic eyeshadow look.

While her complexion was kept pretty soft and her lips looked plumped and glossy, her eye, under eye and brow bone were covered in an intricate circle design. And without dark brows, there’s no question that the look popped!

Fans obviously lost all sense of chill after witnessing the amazing transformation, taking the comments section by storm.

One fan wrote, “Okay but blonde Lizzo can get it,” while another added: “How can you pull off literally any look? Teach me.”

A handful of followers weren’t so obsessed with the haircut, noting that Lizzo’s new chop was the equivalent of a “Karen cut.” But, one person issued a message to the haters: “Guyys, it’s no longer the Karen haircut, it’s now the Lizzo haircut.”

Others couldn’t help but point out that the transformation drew similarities some other famous stars, pointing out that she drew resemblance to everyone from Trisha Paytas to Mary J. Blige.

A Kris Jenner similarity seemed to be the most common though, with many noting that the singer’s new ‘do made her look like the momager when she had lighter locks.

“Everyone’s saying Trisha but all I see is Kris Jenner lol she killed it tho Lizzo can pull off anything,” one person quipped. Someone else said: “Giving me very much blonde Kris Jenner Vibes.”

Last week, Lizzo shocked fans with another hair transformation, chopping her longer locks into a chin-length bob. She clearly wasn’t all too thrilled with the haircut, debuting her new ‘do to the following lyrics: “You ruined everything, you stupid b—tch.”