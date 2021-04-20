Au Natural! Lizzo Shares Unedited Nude Selfie for #DoveSelfEsteemProject

It’s safe to say the internet is obsessed with Lizzo. Whether she’s breaking down what she eats in a day on TikTok, shaking her booty for the ‘gram or posing in a skimpy bikini, the singer has proved to be quite the body positivity icon.

Dove shares the internet’s love for Lizzo, and as a result, the brand has partnered with the star for their new #DoveSelfEsteemProject, which is focused on “transforming social media into a more positive and empowering place for the next generation.”

To break news of the partnership, the “Good as Hell” singer shared an all natural snap to Instagram — sans photoshop, filters or, well, any clothes!

“WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON. To celebrate I wanna give y’all this unedited selfie … now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin, but baby I want to show you how I do it au natural — I am excited to be partnering with @dove and the #DoveSelfEsteemProject which is helping to reverse the negative effects of social media and changing the conversation about beauty standards. Let’s get real y’all,” she captioned the nude photo.

The beauty brand’s campaign and partnership with the Grammy award winning singer follows some pretty crazy results of a Dove Self-Esteem Project study, which revealed that 80% of girls by age 13 edit their photos before sharing them.

“People are struggling with their self-image and self-confidence more than ever,” Lizzo says in a press release. “This is amplified by the increasing pressure to show a digitally distorted version of ourselves, reinforcing the idea that our beauty in real life is not good enough or worthy of likes.”

She continues: “That’s why the Dove Self-Esteem Project and I want you to have The Selfie Talk with a young person in your life. It’s happening to young people everywhere, so lets talk about it.”

The Selfie Talk, which Dove defines as a conversation that will help young people “be their most confident self and have a positive experience online,” has never been more important, as girls are spending an increasing amount of time online.

According to the study, 68% of girls said “that if images on social media were more representative of the way girls look in everyday life” they wouldn’t end up feeling judged on their appearance.

With Lizzo, who has 10.2 million followers, as a guiding force for filter-free photos, Instagram feeds everywhere will have a dose of unedited realness.

For more information on “The Selfie Talk,” visit dove.com/theselfietalk.