Ch-ch changes! Lucy Hale sat down with Stylish on Monday, January 22, at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood while celebrating Hollywood’s newest Walk of Fame fashion icon, Minnie Mouse, and the Disney x Coach collection and spilled the secrets to her hard-to-define style.

“I just like to have fun with what I wear,’ Hale says. “I think that fashion for me is how I express my personality, obviously [that’s what it is] for a lot of people, but I think in the business in what I do, I get to try different things and new things and push the boundaries and do things left of center which is fun,” she explains.

Part of the fun for the 28-year-old actress includes wearing new designers that she’s never worked with before and changing up her look. Hale describes her style as “evolving” and notes that she looks to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Kate Bosworth and Sienna Miller for inspiration. “I always want my street look to look like Mary Kate and Ashley’s because they’re little too!” the five-foot-two starlet reveals.

As for how her street style differs from her everyday look, Hale explains, “I’m much more toned down in my day-to-day life, [I wear] like no color typically and I’m in black, white and grey.” She adds, “[My street style] is more casual, maybe a bit edgier, but on the carpet is where I like to explore a little bit.”

Some trends that she’s loving right now include vintage pieces. The Pretty Little Liars alum tells Stylish, “I’ve recently gotten into vintage and thrift shopping, so my everyday style has kind of a 70’s vintage flare I’d say — at least right now. It could be different next week!” she says.

