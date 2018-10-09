When it comes to working out, there are very few endeavors that are as graceful and beautiful (not to mention difficult) as ballet. But that doesn’t seem to stop Us all from secretly yearning to channel our inner pirouetting star. Well, Lululemon has your back here — the athleisure brand has launched a new, limited-edition collection with Francesca Hayward, Principal Dancer of The Royal Ballet of London, aptly called Lululemon x Francesca Hayward of the Royal Ballet Collection — and it is downright gorgeous.

The collaboration blends traditional ballet lines and color palettes with the innovation that Lululemon is known to create a capsule that is inspired by the atelier of the Royal Opera House. There are hints of gold throughout all of the apparel, nodding to Hayward’s personal aesthetic and the decor of the event space itself. And, of course, delicate seams and technical mesh overlay give a modern twist on the traditional corsetry of the art. And to add some fun twists, the line features a non-traditional color palette, as well as innovative fabrics including cashmere jersey, merino wool and cupro. Basically, it’s gorgeous enough that you’ll want to sashay all the way to your Barre class.

But given that the 17-piece capsule was designed alongside a real life dancer, it is both reflective of function and supportive of movement. And yes, the silhouettes evoke the layers essential to a dancer’s warm-up wardrobe. Think feminine, delicate and soft. Even better: prices range between $58 and $148 — significantly cheaper than taking ballet lessons.

Hayward commented on her latest collaboration in a statement via brand publicist: “I love how the collection feels strong but feminine in its shape, how the clothes feel against my skin and how I am free to move and dance in them with no restrictions,” she said.

That’s not all. Because not only did Lululemon drop a beautiful collection for you to up your fitness game in, but the brand also created a gorgeous campaign and film shot by Craig McDean and Masha Vasyukova.

The Lulemon x Frances Hayward of the Royal Ballet Collection is available now. A few of our favorites: The Principal Dancer Corsetry Bra ($68, lululemon.com), The Principal Dancer Gold Lining Bralette ($58, lululemon.com) and the Principal Dancer Leotard ($78, lululemon.com).

