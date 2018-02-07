Talk about a crowning glory! Lupita Nyong’o continued her fierce red carpet fashion and beauty streak at the Seoul premiere of Marvel’s Black Panther on Monday, February 5. Ever fearless in her hair and makeup choices, the Academy Award-winner paired her regal Ralph and Russo dress with a delicate hair accessory that was fit for a queen — and perfect inspiration for those with shorter hair who are looking for a fun way to dress up their ‘do.

Throughout the Black Panther press tour, Nyong’o’s fashion and beauty looks have evoked a sense of strength and power, and this ensemble was no different. The actress’ mane man, celebrity hairstylist Vernon Francois, once again broke out the gold chains to embellish her cropped style. At the L.A. premiere of the film on Tuesday, January 30, Francois used a single chain right below the tower of hair he fixed to the crown of Nyong’o’s head for an unexpected hint of sparkle. In Seoul, he spaced several of those shimmering strings throughout her hair like headbands. A side shot of the ‘do showed all of the chains merged into one on the back of her head.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Back On the Red Carpet — and She Brought Her Tower of Hair

Lupita Nyong’o’s Most Stunning Red Carpet Moments of All Time

Given the high-neck of Nyong’o’s pewter Ralph and Russo dress, the hair accessory acted as a stand-out piece of mixed-metal jewelry. The curve-hugging, knee-length cocktail design looked like a sexy chainmail suit of armor and included a bold feathered neck and trim and bejeweled collar.

Makeup artist Nick Barose gave the Lancôme ambassador an all-over glow and a bold pop of color on the lip. He shared on Instagram that her crimson pout was created using Lancôme’s L’Absolu Rouge lipstick in Isabella. To add drama and dimension, Barose recommends applying the color directly from the tube sans brush. Blot the initial layer onto the lips and then add a second coat to maximize pigment payoff and intensify the color. For further definition, Barose used a similarly hued lip pencil to trace the outer lip.

‘Black Panther’ Red Carpet: Stars Shine in Patterned Looks

A sparkly onyx manicure by celebrity nail pro Deborah Lippmann completed the powerhouse look!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!