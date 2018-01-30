Lupita Nyong’o Is Back On the Red Carpet — and She Brought Her Tower of Hair

Marvel’s Black Panther premiered in L.A. on Monday, January 29, which means one thing: Lupita Nyong’o is back on the red carpet, and she did not disappoint. The Academy Award-winner looked downright regal, as she matched her dress to the Dolby Theatre’s purple carpet and sported a show-stopping hair and makeup look that was fit for a queen.

The fearless fashionista stunned in custom amethyst Versace gown, Giuseppe Zanotti heels and Beladora jewelry. The Grecian-inspired design had a plunging pleated neckline and long flowing skirt that was anchored by armor-like jewel-encrusted shoulder and waist detailing. Her stylist Micaela Erlanger said the fierce ensemble was a nod to Nyong’o’s warrior-like character, Nakia, in the superhero flick.

Never one to shy away from a bold beauty look, hairstylist Vernon Francois created a hair-raising style for the star that called to mind her much talked about 2016 Met Gala look (also Francois’ handiwork). For the ultimate crowning glory, Francois sculpted a tower of hair that was fixed to the crown of the actress’ head and accented with a thin gold chain that mirrored the embellishment on her dress.

Makeup artist Nick Barose, meanwhile, played up the Lancôme ambassador’s natural radiance with rosy cheeks, a wine-stained pout and sultry eyes. Barose applied the brand’s Teint Idole Ultra Wear Liquid Foundation in 550 to even out her complexion, before adding Lancôme Blush Subtil in Shimmer Petite Pomegranate for a pop of color on the apples of the cheeks and a bit of highlight on the cheekbones and bridge of the nose with Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Custom Glow Drops in Bronze Glow.

On the lips, Barose sketched the Lancôme Le Lipstique lip pencil in Sheer Chocolate around the edges, and had the actress pat the brand’s Color Design Lipstick in Fashion Forward (a deep merlot) into her pout for a wine-stain effect. A black smokey eye completed the “opulent” look, and Barose created it by smudging Lancôme Ombre Hypnôse Stylo shadow stick in Onyx along the upper lids and lower lash lines.

With the Black Panther press tour just beginning, we have a feeling this daring fashion and beauty look is just the start of glamorous things to come for Nyong’o and her glam squad!

