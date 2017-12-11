Bold and beautiful! Leave it to Lupita Nyong’o to hit the red carpet for the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere in Los Angeles on December 9 with scene-stealing hot-magenta lips. The 34-year-old actress, who plays Force-sensitive Maz Kanata in the epic film series, has never been one to shy away from sporting unique shades (like blue lipstick!) or rocking wild, sculptural hairstyles (see: Met Gala 2016). But we especially love this look on the Lancome spokesmodel because it’s giving Us some serious holiday party beauty inspiration.

Imagine having to hit your umpteenth party after a long day at work. Channel Nyong’o and simply swipe on a super bright lip hue, no other makeup required. A vibrant purple like the one the 12 Years a Slave star showed off is an unexpected, fresh alternative to classic red and it’s way more wearable than you might think; equal parts blue and red complement every skintone.

Nyong’o’s longtime makeup artist Nick Barose shared his inspiration for the look and an easy how-to with Stylish.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.