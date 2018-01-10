The Golden Globes may be over, but Lupita Nyong’o is continuing to wear black in solidarity with the #TimesUp movement: in a sleek and stylish Balmain two-piece that was glitter encrusted.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

The Black Panther star stepped out at the National Board of Review Awards in NYC on January 9 in a modest yet striking Balmain high-neck crop top and maxi skirt — a look that struck the perfect note in accordance with #WhyWeWearBlack. Her look was stylish and glamorous, but not overly flashy.

Nyong’o has been outspoken about her support of the Time’s Up movement — the logo is still her avatar on Instagram, where she posted a pic of her dress — and her stylist, Micaela Erlanger confirmed that the choice was intentional to continue the symbolic gesture from last weekend’s movement of solidarity. The stylist posted a snapshot of her client to her Instagram account and hashtagged the pic #TimesUp.

8 Must-See Style Details From Golden Globes 2018 You Might Have Missed

The Oscar winner kept the rest of her look subdued, yet chic in accordance with her outfit. Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose used Lancome Custom GLow Drops in Bronze Glow to give the actress her otherworldly glow and dabbed Lancome L’absolue Rouge in 399 Secrete to give her perfect pout a polished and refined berry lip. Hair guru Vernon Francois then created an equally elegant braided pony for the star that perfectly complemented her hair and makeup.

Golden Globes 2018 Fashion Trend: Celebs in Nearly Naked Dresses

Now that awards season is in full swing, we can only imagine what the powerhouse activist-actresses of Hollywood, including Lupita, will continue to wear as they push forward with their important cause.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!