There was a lot to take in at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, from Oprah’s inspiring speech to the love-fest between Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, so it’s understand that you might have missed some of the prettiest, craziest and most fun fashion details. But don’t worry — we’ve got it all covered. From the surprise twist to Chris Hemsworth’s suit to Claire Foy’s message-bearing pin, here are the accessories, flourishes and embellishments you need to see.