If there was ever a star who consistently inspired Us to go bold with our makeup, it’s Lupita Nyong’o. The Black Panther star consistently rocks bright lips with technicolor lids, all while dressing in one of the most vividly-hued wardrobes in Hollywood. So, naturally, when the stunner stepped out for the 2018 BAFTA Awards in a black Elie Saab gown (to color in honor of Time’s Up) she complemented the gorgeous gown with a blue winged eye and persimmon red lip courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Went on a Date Night to See ’Hamilton’

Luckily for Us, the glam master Barose shared his tricks and entire product list to giving the actress her “panther eyes” to his Instagram account. Barose used two different eye liners to create Nyongo’s multi-faceted feline flick (that went into her inner corner, but not all the way through her water line): Lancome DramaLiqui Pencil in Noir and the Lancome Ombre Hypnose Stylo Eye Color Stick in Blue Chrome. The effect was sublime — the inky black and bright cobalt blended together for punchy definition that also made the star’s chocolate-colored eyes pop.

Celebs Get Decked out in Dolce&Gabbana: See 10 Top Red Carpet Looks!

And of course, Lupita was not without the ethereal glow from her flawless skin. To play up her perfected and otherworldly complexion and inky blue feline eyes, Barose employed a creamy lipstick on her pout. The shade in question? Lancome Color Design Matte Lip Crayon in Oui Monsieur — a not too red, red. The effect: a lip and eye combo that was fun and unexpected, but didn’t look overdone — as we have come to expect from the Oscar winner.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

We’ll be copying this look for our next major outing, as the pop of color provides a beauty mood boost! Cant get enough of Lupita’s style? Check out her best head-to-toe-hair-beauty-and-outfit moments from the entire Black Panther press tour here!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!