We are so used to seeing stars look #flawless on the red carpet and posing like pros for the rows and rows of photographers vying for their attention that it seems to be second nature to them. But, as it turns out, celebs aren’t always as comfortable as they seem. Stylish caught up with Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch at Bioré® Skincare Pop-Up Skin Spa in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 11 — just hours before attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards with her boyfriend Travis Mills — where she got real about her red carpet insecurities and clued Us in on the genius way she practices nailing her best angles.

The Bioré® Skincare ambassador looks like such a natural in front of the camera, but she told Us that the red carpet experience can often be anxiety-inducing and her confidence is a “facade.” “I used to get really bad anxiety rashes on my chest when I was on carpets because I wasn’t used to [it],” she admitted. “It takes time getting comfortable.”

To overcome her nerves, Petsch always makes sure she is “loving” her outfit, and she and her stylist have developed a foolproof strategy to ensure she is ready for all the flashbulbs once she hits the carpet. “When I first started doing carpets my stylist and I would pose in the outfit in the mirror and we decide what pose works with the outfit,” she shared. “And I still do that to this day.”

But here’s the real trick that is sure to make you laugh: She takes photos from “most angles” wearing her outfit, so she can decide which pose will work best. “If you look at my carpet photos, I’m doing the exact same pose all the way down the carpet — like I literally shuffle in that pose,” she joked. “If you find the poses that work, I just stick to it.”

While she said she one day may not need the prep sessions, for the time being, they put her at ease and help her “feel comfortable.” Petsch has learned that some poses just don’t work for some outfits, but her go-to’s — as she demonstrated on the iHeart red carpet — include placing her hand on her hip and striking a pose.

For the music event, the strawberry blonde beauty rocked an adorable two-piece plaid number that showed off her toned tummy. After wearing a girly ballgown to the award show afterparties on Sunday, March 4, the actress was “very exited” to “take it down a notch” with her matching crop top and high-waited pants ensemble that better reflects her own personal style.

The 23-year-old has certainly proven that, when it comes to killing the red carpet, practice certainly makes perfect because she handles all the attention like a true pro. The candid star is “very into” crystals and meditation to keep herself calm, but ultimately she has learned that she feels most comfortable when she is “loving” herself!

