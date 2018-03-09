Hailey Baldwin is a model on the rise — and she’s added yet another exciting accolade to her resume. From gracing the runway at New York Fashion Week, she’s making the jump to hosting the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11. We sat with the model-turned-host to get the scoop about how she is preparing for the fun night celebrating the past year in music and she gave us the details on what we can expect from her beauty look and even spilled about her very low maintenance prep routine that anyone can follow! Read on.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Stylish: So this is super exciting that you’re hosting. What are you most looking forward to about Sunday?

Hailey Baldwin: I just want to do it. Like right now I have all this jittery buildup and I just want to like… I just want to do it. I just want to get it done!

Stylish: I’m sure! The anticipation is the scary part. You’re such a fashion icon. What goes into choosing your outfits for a night like this?

HB: There will be quite a few outfit changes throughout the night. It’s a music event, so it can be more fun, more sparkle. I’ve been doing fittings every single day for my looks. I had a fitting yesterday, I have one today, I’ll have one tomorrow… everything will be right up until the day!

Hailey Baldwin’s Hairstylist Shows Us Three Glam Styles for Long, Medium and Short Hair

Stylish: What about your beauty routine for the day of — what do you do to prep?

HB: Up until the show day I drink a lot of water and I’m trying to get my sleep. I haven’t been sleeping well and I feel like it’s my anxiety leading up to the event. I just want to get there. I have to be here super early on the day of, so I’ll probably just try to keep it chill, put on a face mask, listen to some music and just try to get into the right mindset, you know?

Stylish: When you’re dressing up for an event like this and sometimes wearing uncomfortable shoes, do you ever get nervous that you’re going to trip or something? If you could wear sneakers, would you?

HB: If I could wear sneakers, I would for sure. It just… you know, it’s not a thing.

Hailey Baldwin’s Black Lipstick, Plus More Time’s Up Statements at the 2018 BRIT Awards

Stylish: What about your makeup and lipstick shades for a show like this? Do you find yourself wearing more makeup and taking more risks than you would in your day-to-day life?

HB: Sometimes on the red carpet, yes — but for the stage, it’s just too hard. Because I have a lot of quick changes I won’t be doing a different lip every time. It’s just too hard. It will probably stay pretty neutral throughout the show.

Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in The Kooples Spring-Summer 2018 Campaign With Her New Handbag Line

Stylish: Got it. What about hair? Do you prefer to wear it up or down?

HB: It will definitely be down most of the time during the show!

Be sure to check out Hailey hosting the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 11 at 8 PM EST on TNT or TBS.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!